Last week’s article about the school board’s decision to continue with a mask mandate was very confusing. Apparently, the majority of those at the meeting - including some teachers - were in favor of removing this silly mask mandate. And yet, when it went to a vote, it was continued! Why? Wearing one or not should be a personal choice, period.
But there’s other, more concerning, reasons to abolish this mandate entirely. Consider the study dated April 20th, 2021 from Stanford and released by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, which is under the NIH’s purview. It found that masks do absolutely nothing to help prevent the spread of C-19 and that their use is even harmful.
According to the study, the adverse effects of mask wearing can be both physiological and psychological. To name a few, they include hypoxia, hypercapnia, activation of fear and stress response, immunosuppression, fatigue, headaches and predisposition for viral and infectious diseases.. Long-term effects can lead to developing and progression of chronic diseases and premature death.
The MSM and leftist news sources have buried this study because suppression of real information in opposition to the fear-mongers at the CDC is paramount.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.