How many innocent children must be sacrificed on the altar of the National Rifle Association (NRS) before our Republican politicians stop bowing down at their feet in exchange for hefty campaign donations?
It is the Republican Party that is blocking the passage of gun safety laws. Ron Johnson has received $1,269,486 from the National Rifle Association according to www.elections.bradyunited.org/take-action/nra-donations-116thcongress-senators. Yes, over $1.2 million!
Children should not have to worry about gun violence at school or suffer fears associated with active shooter drills. It is way past the time to pass reasonable gun safety measures supported by the vast majority of Americans including 72% of National Rifle Association members.
It is time for all voters, especially Republican voters, to demand that Republican politicians who do the bidding of the National Rifle Association in the U.S. Congress and in the Wisconsin Legislature finally step up and pass reasonable gun safety laws.
Please call U.S. Senator Ron Johnson at 202-224-5323; U.S. Representative Tom Tiffany at 202-225-3365; State Senator Rob Stafsholt at 800-862-1092; and State Representative Shannon Zimmerman at 608-266-1526. You can also send them an email from their government website.
Tell them you want them to make public statements in support of reasonable gun safety laws and push for passage of those laws. It is time to stand up and speak out for public safety or get out of office. If they do not respond, tell them again over and over until they do respond, or we vote them out of office.
Submitted by,
Everett Fuchs , Hudson
