My earliest memory of Reid Berger goes back to the very day he came to Baldwin to work at the Baldwin Clinic. I was one of Reid’s first patients.
I was going into the seventh grade and all the boys in my class met at the Baldwin Clinic one summer evening in 1974. Each of the incoming seventh grade boys needed a basic physical exam done to participate in a junior high physical education class.
Dr. John May, Reid Berger PA-C, and medical assistants were there to process the group of 50-something boys in an orderly fashion. I vividly recall Dr. May telling Reid that his job would be to give each of us a brief physical exam, which included checking each of us for hernias…the good, old, “turn your head and cough” test.
I recall the session to the point of remembering to this day I couldn’t produce a urine sample due to anxiety I felt by the thought of having to be seen naked by this strange man of large stature. Well, Reid determined I didn’t have a hernia.
Over the years, I got to know Reid very well. I was one of the people who contributed to building and maintaining the fire department’s vehicles. I built an air supply van for United Fire and Rescue. Among other things, I supplied and installed the electrical systems on all three of United Fire’s tanker trucks.
I worked in Baldwin Area Medical Center as a nurse technician, and later, a registered nurse. I often worked with Reid in the ER and inpatient unit of the hospital.
I was heartbroken when Reid died. I found out when a Facebook friend messaged me about the “loss of Reid Berger.” I just stared at the message for a long time, remembering all the stuff I’d done with Reid. I swear I was talking to him on Facebook just a few days earlier.
As a nurse, I keep hearing God has a special place in Heaven for the caregivers. I pray Reid is at peace there, in paradise in the firmament. I pray I see you there in a few years.
