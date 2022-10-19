My earliest memory of Reid Berger goes back to the very day he came to Baldwin to work at the Baldwin Clinic. I was one of Reid’s first patients. 

I was going into the seventh grade and all the boys in my class met at the Baldwin Clinic one summer evening in 1974. Each of the incoming seventh grade boys needed a basic physical exam done to participate in a junior high physical education class. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.