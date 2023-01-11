Letter to the Editor: Facing tomorrow Kennith Kuhr Woodville Jan 11, 2023 28 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save I read an article in the Dec. 27, 2022, issue of the Pioneer Press regarding the increase of suicide rate among teenagers. The Minnesota Department of Health conducted a survey titled: Minnesota Student Survey. The article stated that said survey revealed that “Twenty-eight percent of the 11th graders reported seriously considering suicide at some point in their lives.” I wonder, how many of these children have been brought up in Christian homes? How many know that because he lives, they can face tomorrow. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News 76th Alice in Dairyland applications open through Feb. 3 Boyceville native shares how she overcame challenges to earn master's in clinical mental health counseling Celebrate Outdoors this Winter with candlelight events Gov. Evers to continue listening statewide session tours A brilliant new 'S': UW-Stout's dynamic next logo represents its three polytechnic tenets Grant s from Cherish WIsconsin Outdoors Fund will help improve public lands in Pierce County B-W girls hoops snap losing streak SCC girls hoops eclipse win total from last year Most Popular Hudson Medical Center to host Public Open House on January 12 Hudson Hot Air Affair: Experience the Magic Boyceville native shares how she overcame challenges to earn master's in clinical mental health counseling $15.1 Million Dollar winning Megabucks ticket sold in Luck Christian Community Homes and Services is a certified Family Friendly Workplace Upcoming Events Jan 12 TOPS Club (Taking off pounds sensibly) Thu, Jan 12, 2023 CST Jan 12 Coloring and Doodling Thu, Jan 12, 2023 Jan 13 Music and Motion Fri, Jan 13, 2023 Jan 13 Blood Drive Fri, Jan 13, 2023 Jan 17 Unity Group of Hammond - Every Tuesday Tue, Jan 17, 2023 CST Stocks Market Data by TradingView
