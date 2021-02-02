Years ago as a struggling auto mechanic in Rice Lake WI, I had the opportunity to attend junior college class at night called History of Israel. The professor was not a believer in God but wanted his students to explore validity of Israel’s long history. One session was on the Adolf Eichman trial in Israel. Eichman was I believe, commander of the holocaust camp of Auschwitz. At the trial in 1963 a Jewish inmate was asked if this farmer from Paraguay was indeed Eichman? The inmate cried aloud yes and fell on the floor weeping. When asked why he did this, he replied, “I saw this farmer as a calm man and then I realized what he did to my people (Jewish) I could do the same to Eichman and other Germans” he goes on, “the farmer had regular eyes but at Auschwitz Eichman had black holes for eyes!”
Dear reader Jesus once said the windows to the heart can be revealed through the eyes! Look at some pictures of Mr Biden, Mick Jagger (Rolling Stones) and others who have an evil influence on society! Look hard at an abortionist or somebody in deep crime. Only Jesus can resurrect a dark soul from following “the world the flesh and the devil” Lovers of good and justice, this country will YET see people freed from sin and restored again as a “city on a hill.”
California is seeing many addicts and Satan followers repent and be free!!! (and you shall know the truth and the truth shall set you free) John 8:32
This is good news and God is still waiting for people to get serious with Him and His Son! After all hear the gospel of Jesus, then the end will come. Matthew 24:4-14 Thank you for reading,
