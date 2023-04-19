Last week’s writer said he has no idea who or what ‘Antifa’ is. Antifa is a contraction of the phrase “anti-fascist”. It refers to a decentralized network of far-left militants that oppose what they believe are fascist, racist, or otherwise right-wing extremists. Baloney.

What they really are is a hodgepodge mix of well-funded domestic thugs and terrorists that have been basically allowed to run rampant under the guise of ‘peaceful protesters’.  They’re anything but.  I ran into a group of them at the Sturgis Rally two years ago. When one purple-haired snowflake kicked at a biker passing by, the cops hauled him off before about 2,000 bikers held a version of ‘street justice’.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.