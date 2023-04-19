Last week’s writer said he has no idea who or what ‘Antifa’ is. Antifa is a contraction of the phrase “anti-fascist”. It refers to a decentralized network of far-left militants that oppose what they believe are fascist, racist, or otherwise right-wing extremists. Baloney.
What they really are is a hodgepodge mix of well-funded domestic thugs and terrorists that have been basically allowed to run rampant under the guise of ‘peaceful protesters’. They’re anything but. I ran into a group of them at the Sturgis Rally two years ago. When one purple-haired snowflake kicked at a biker passing by, the cops hauled him off before about 2,000 bikers held a version of ‘street justice’.
As to his reference to the majority voting “no” on the ‘public safety’ referendum, he blames conservatives for the results. If I recall correctly, the voters in this county favor the left by a fair majority. Blaming only conservatives is misguided at best.
It wasn’t the resolution itself that was voted down. It was the size of that tax increase that turned off the voters. Poor timing considering the extreme increases in costs of food, transportation and interest rates due to inflation.
Last, his opinion of Trump being above the law should be contrasted with our current weak demented ‘leader’ and his son Hunter whose ties to China should result in Biden’s impeachment and removal from office at the very least, not to mention his ignoring the total, purposeful invasion of illegals across the border that puts us all in peril. We are one inch away from being the “United Banana-Republic of America.
