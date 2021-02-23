At the busiest time of the year for the Postal Service, just 12 days before Christmas, my husband realized he needed to renew his passport. He filled out the necessary forms, had a photo taken, enclosed his check and passport, and sent all via Priority Mail .
Tracking mail is so easy to do on-line and we’ve always been so pleased with the service. My husband and I are both retired postmasters, so you can imagine our disappointment and concern when the tracking stopped after it left St. Paul on its way to Philadelphia. Ron was kind enough to inquire further and try to find out what happened and where it was. My husband and I gave up after a month and figured it was lost in a snow bank somewhere between St. Paul and Philadelphia. Because of limited Postal personnel due to COVID and all the transportation problems and snowstorms, we didn’t expect it to be found. But Ron did NOT give up and checked every day since our initial inquiry in December. I was delighted and surprised to get Ron’s phone call, informing me that it had reached its destination today, February 16th. Only in smaller communities such as Baldwin, does one receive such personal and dedicated service. Thanks Ron! You’re the greatest!
