I lived in Baldwin from 1964, when I was four years old, until 2017. I did a lot of things in the time I was there. Apparently, I was a “free range kid” and the entire village was my playground. Many older homeowners used to tell me they remember me using their backyard as a shortcut to get to where I was going in town. I went to school there and graduated from Baldwin-Woodville High School. In 1979, while in high school, I played a key role in the formation of a new ambulance service, which has evolved and is still in operation. I served on that ambulance service for 37 years before I retired due to job-related disability.
Love led me to Hudson in 2017. As a result, I miss Baldwin often, but I try to keep up on the things that are happening there. I subscribe to the Baldwin Bulletin, which is doing quite well, in my opinion, under new ownership. I still have connections to Baldwin. For example, I still bank there, Western Wisconsin Health is my clinic and hospital, and I always take advantage of the sales at Nilssen’s. I still have dozens of friends in Baldwin and make a trip there at least once a week.
I’ve always been interested in local politics and have witnessed what I consider to be five “generations” of the village board. Other than a very strange period when Gerald Peterson was village president, I’m quite pleased with the way the past village boards governed. I’m also pleased with the current village board and the way it’s serving the village. From my vantage point, Baldwin is doing quite well and is in good shape. And, incidentally, Tom Boyer is doing a tremendous job as chief of Baldwin Area Emergency Medical Services.
I sleep well at night often thinking of the wonderful people in Baldwin and knowing the people in charge of making things work there are doing a wonderful job. I really miss living in Baldwin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.