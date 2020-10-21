Dear Editor,
As we all know and feel, we are living in strange and uncertain times. COVID-19 is on the minds of everyone, and we thank God for progress being made toward finding a cure. Sadly, however, and to our country’s shame, lives of unbom children are still being taken by abortion. Grim statistics: over 61 MILLION since the Roe v. Wade decision in 1973! Our 2 major political parties hold diametrically opposed views regarding human life and abortion. One party is committed to respect and defend life in the womb; the other is determined to support and defend abortion as an unconditional right up to the moment of birth. Ten states have even gone so far as to make killing a child at birth legal, calling it “near birth” abortion. Abortion hardens one heart and kills the other. (AMAC Magazine)
President Trump is the most pro-life president in U.S. history. Under his “Protect Life Rule”, he was able to defund Planned Parenthood of $60 million of tax payer’s money. (Decision Magazine} He said; quote: “Every human life; born and unborn, is made in the holy image of Almighty God”. Perhaps the most lasting thing President Trump has done to stop abortion is nominating more than 200 judges for federal district courts and appointing 2 pro-life justices to the Supreme Court.
In the Bible there is a remarkable story about how Esther’s life was at stake if she approached the king on behalf of her people. Her uncle Mordecai encouraged her with these words: “Who knows but that you have come to the kingdom for such a time as this”? Has God given us President Trump to lead us in such a time as this?
Carol Van Someren
Baldwin, WI
