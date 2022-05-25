Armed Forces Day is for those who still in uniform.
Veterans Day is for those who have hung up their uniform.
Memorial Day is for those who have never made it out of their uniforms.
When you visit a cemetery to honor a deceased member of the military, remember:
The Legend States:
Leave a penny on the marker to show respect.
Leave a nickel on the marker to show boot camp.
Leave a dime if you served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.