One can see with an intelligent mind what is going on here. As a Christian one knows “the enemy of our souls”. We know he works with lies and deception. And many people also know that there is a world bank and monetary system that wants total control over our planet. So chess move one is: a virus to scare people. Do not say it is a common flu that yes will sicken those who’s immune system is junk due to age or stupid lifestyle (bad food bad habits etc). Chess move two: shut down economies, people from traveling, access to good food ,jobs etc. chess move three: as countries collapse this world fund of money will easily buy out your debt and dictate what laws will govern you. My wife’s country (Costa Rica) is becoming very shutdown. Illegal traveling can cost 400 dollars! And now USA is being quarantined by Europe and other nations!!! So can you see the pattern? Yes Jane= one world government to control and eliminate masses of undesirable people and the rest of the story is in book of Revelation. Check it out, technology is here to even monitor the vaccine that you WILL take inside of you. Wow in my lifetime I’m 67 and thought this was “in the future”. No it is now, just try to remember the enemy is not black or white but seeks to kill and destroy as Jesus warned. Well they you are, have a good journey and hope to see you on other side where is no sickness or death only His love embracing us forever.
Steve Gullixson, Baldwin WI
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.