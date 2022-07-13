The recent letter re: gun control legislation etc., always remind me of how little true reporting on the subject is available, on purpose, because our government and the MSM has an agenda….to make us all believe that ‘guns are evil’ and must be banned. It’s a total lie, period.
A few years ago, I lent the book “More Guns, Less Crime” by Dr. John Lott to a very liberal anti-gun minister and asked him if he would just read it. He agreed. About six months later I asked him if he had read it yet. He said he ‘didn’t have time’. I pressed him on it and he finally admitted he didn’t want to read it. And I know it was because it would destroy his anti-gun beliefs and he couldn’t deal with that.
This is not a book of fiction. No, it’s literally a reference book of all firearms use taken from the official records of every county in every state in the USA. It is not easy reading, but it is nothing but facts. Dr. Lott is universally recognized as the foremost expert in that field. Many groups and institutions have tried to debunk his work and they have failed.
One more fact: Guns do not kill people. People kill people. It’s estimated that more than two million times a year a firearm is used to deter a crime or protect others.
