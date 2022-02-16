I owe it to Freedom Fighters in Canada, who despite stupid mandates and will take back their land from evil ruler who, yes, had connections with Castro (search it yourself). Love Canada, who gave us “Anne of Green Gables” and Red Green Show. My mom’s parents came from Canada to farm in Somerset. Mom taught us prayer and God while Dad taught hard work and preservance.
Thanks Mom and Dad. Your lives now gone, I still remember your words and actions, and at 69 years old and still healthy (no processed foods or medicine), this vaccine has not hurt me too much. Heart seems stressed, but still work and breathe thanks to God. So, my hats off to you people up north who despite the cold have had enough of idiot rulers who think there is no eternal judgment waiting for all of us! Yes, Jane there is a God, who judges all things, nobody is exempt. As Mel Gibson said in “Braveheart,” before they cut him up: Freedom. God Bless Canada.
