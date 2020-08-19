The Communist goals for America were read into the Congressional Record in 1963 by Congressman Albert Sidney Herlong from Florida. 1. Capture one or both of the political parties. 2. Get control of the schools, use them for socialist and communist propaganda. Use them to protest. 3. Infiltrate the press. 4. Gain control of TV and motion pictures. 5. Discredit American culture by degrading all forms of artistic expression. Eliminate good sculpture from the parks. 6. Eliminate free speech and press. (The rioters in Portland who burned Bibles and flags in Portland are getting off due to free speech. And yet doctors who disagree with Foucci are silenced. Last Saturday’s episode of Understanding the Times was taken off Youtube. Jan’s guest was Twila Brase, a health expert. She’s been called one of the “100 most powerful people in healthcare” and one of “Minnesota’s 100 most influential healthcare leaders.”) 7. Breakdown cultural standards of morality. 8. Infiltrate the churches and replaced revealed religion with social religion. 9. Discredit the Bible. 10. Eliminate prayer and any religious expression in schools saying it violates the law of church and state. 11.Discredit the American Constitution calling it inadequate, old fashioned, out of step with modern needs. 12. Discredit the American founding fathers. Present them as selfish aristocrats who had no concern for the common man. 13. Belittle all forms of American culture and discourage the teaching of American history on the grounds that it was only a minor point on the big picture. 14. Infiltrate and gain control of more unions. 15. Discredit the family as an institution. This is just 15 of the 45 communistic goals.
Paula Olivares
Woodville, Wi
