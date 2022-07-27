So let me get this straight! The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the abortion rights of every woman in the United States, although three justices swore in their confirmation hearings that Roe vs Wade was “settled law”?
And those justices were appointed by Donald Trump, currently under investigation for instigating an insurrection to overturn the 2020 Presidential election, although he lost by over seven million votes!!
And now abortions in this country are totally illegal???
So let me get this straight. This same partisan Supreme Court ruled individual states can determine abortion rights.
But Governor Evers, who attempted to pass reasonable abortion rights for Wisconsin women, was overturned by the republicans in the Wisconsin legislature.
Those same Wisconsin republican legislators are ruling that the Wisconsin abortion law passed in 1849 is now in effect!!
What about rape? What about incest? What about a severe fetal deformity? What about an ectopic pregnancy where the mother and baby will both die without an abortion? What about the women who may not be financially or mentally able to bring a child into this world?
Let’s get this straight: The Wisconsin Legislature could not care less about Wisconsin women losing the most basic right of all, the right to make decisions about our own bodies.
So, let me just say, there’s an election coming. Vote them all out before the partisan Supreme Court rules our votes don’t count anymore!
