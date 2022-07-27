So let me get this straight! The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the abortion rights of every woman in the United States, although three justices swore in their confirmation hearings that Roe vs Wade was “settled law”? 

And those justices were appointed by Donald Trump, currently under investigation for instigating an insurrection to overturn the 2020 Presidential election, although he lost by over seven million votes!! 

