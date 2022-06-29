I believe our elections this fall will be a vote on freedom and democracy. These are two things that hold our country together and make us proud to be Americans.
First of all, our democracy is on the line, because some people believe the 2020 election was fraudulent. That election was probably the most verified, validated and coordinated election ever. It was during a pandemic, and because Mr. Trump “predicted” that it would be “rigged,” the poll workers and secretaries of state worked extra hard to ensure everything was above board and run efficiently and honestly. It was. There was not enough fraud to overturn any state’s election.
Second, our freedom is at stake because of all the mass shootings. We are paranoid and scared to go to a church, a grocery store, school, concert, funerals, shopping malls and even to drive on an interstate highway. We do not have freedom in America anymore because of all the people who have to have guns with them all the time. What happened to defending your homestead? I thought that was what the Second Amendment was about. Defending your homestead is one thing – not shooting up other people.
This has to stop. Our only way out is to vote for people who will support our freedom and democracy. As for the MAGA extremists refusing to change the laws, you can vote them out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.