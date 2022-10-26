Imagine when the Packers scored a touchdown, they only got 4 points instead of 6. That’s how your votes for the legislators in Wisconsin are tallied.
Even though statewide elections are always close; Assembly and Senate elections are never. Under gerrymandering, Republicans effectively get six points for each touchdown and Democrats only get four.
Imagine a football version of the 2020 election. Say each team managed to score six touchdowns and were tied at 36 each. A final field goal gave the game to Biden, 39 to 36.
Yet despite nearly equal votes from each party statewide, Dems lost in the legislature, 36 to 24. In this fantasy game, they won only 1/3 of the seats.
Wisconsinites like to play fair. 80% of Wisconsin voters want to get rid of gerrymandering, but the Supreme Court locked in these rules for another decade.
How can a Democratic legislator win? It’s tough. That’s why Republican legislators don’t have to campaign very hard. You rarely hear from them once they’re in office. They usually win in their districts, no matter what.
Of course, you don’t have to be a Democrat to vote for a Democrat. If you do your research and find out what the candidates are going to do for your district and then go to the polls and vote for your choice, your Democratic candidates have a fighting chance to give you the service you deserve – despite gerrymandering. Game Day is November 8.
