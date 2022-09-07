This is a paid political letter
Several issues ago, the Baldwin Bulletin presented a piece featuring four female democratic hopefuls running for office. Each hoping to unseat incumbents during this autumn’s election. To many sane people, it presented itself as the four horsemen of the apocalypse.
Danielle Johnson, a local veterinarian, and a board member for West Wisconsin Health. She was instrumental in pushing for all employees at WWH to choose between their livelihood and taking an unproven, unsafe, and ineffective vaccine for a virus that had a 99%+ survival rate. Not only mandating that everyone take both doses of the clot shot, but also taking the booster. This mandate exceeded even that of many of the major health care providers in the Twin Cities area. Having personally known people who’ve suffered side effects and even death from receiving the faux vaccine, I would say that Ms. Johnson has blood on her hands.
Allison Page, former CEO of West Wisconsin Health. To say her tenure at WWH was mediocre is an insult to mediocrity. she also pushed for forced vaccinations of all WWH employees. In addition to her thoroughly sub-par performance as CEO, we received condescending lectures from her through the editorial section of the Baldwin Bulletin about racism being a public health crisis and countless propaganda pieces on COVID and the necessity of masking, social distancing and receiving the vaccination. She was little more than a liberal hack activist masquerading as a hospital CEO
Patty Schachtner, the career public servant, as the St Croix County Medical Examiner, Somerset School Board member and Star Prairie town board member. She was our State Senator during the scamdemic, when we were blessed with her frequent columns, virtue signaling about social distancing and mask wearing. She was in full support of lock downs, masking, and vaccinations. Her influence is now multi-generational, a trailer park version of the Kennedy legacy.
Lastly, Sarah Yacoub. A California transplant, not fleeing the destructive economic and social policies of that third world hell hole, but to bring them here to St Croix County Wisconsin. A perennial political candidate and activist attorney, she hasn’t met a leftist cause that she didn’t embrace and champion. Her platform is the same bland leftist drole that gets spouted daily; dismantling the second amendment, the expansion of government healthcare, expanding dependency on the state through public education, further bankrupting our nation with student loan debt forgiveness and of course, no leftist is truly a leftist without their commitment to murder the unborn.
If one of these candidates is voted into office, it’s terrible for Wisconsin; if all four would happen to be elected, it would truly be apocalyptic for Wisconsinites.
