Have you ever had FOMO? Well folks, unless we pass the Freedom to Vote Act, we are missing out on making our elections easier, fairer, safer and even more secure.
Who wouldn’t want the things in the Freedom to Vote Act?
*Make Election Day a holiday
*End Partisan gerrymandering
*Require states to allow 15 days of early voting
*Implement a voter ID standard that was reasonable
*Expand voting access through automatic voter registration
*Support Election Day registration
*Use “Made in the USA” voting machines
*Increase voter security by using paper ballot backups
*Protect poll workers from interference and intimidation
*Create transparency in election money to reveal billionaires and special interests groups
*Combat anti-voting laws working their way through state legislatures.
Ron Johnson and Tom Tiffany voted NO on this legislation. Now it’s time to ask them why. Ask them which one of the above statements they object to and why. Do they have something better?
As President Biden asked in his recent one-year news conference, “What are the Republicans FOR?” It is time to demand answers because it seems like all the Republicans are for is to oppose everything, including changes that would make voting better and more secure for everyone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.