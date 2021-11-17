I remember when I was at college this concept of moral and ethics was summed up with this saying, “You must always defend and recommend concepts of right and wrong behavior” Why is this important today? Because it has guiding principles and specific rules.
Today in USA the political language has a tendency to manipulate and play with the ignorance of its citizens. Some on the left and right try to use their power to guide (or compel) for you to swallow only their opinion. Denying free thinking or even self-determination. Why were they voted in? And these politicians even swear on the Bible?
Recently at a U.N. meeting Mr. Biden was caught sleeping! I must remind you of the ethical code I went to med school for “the patient has rights to choose or not to choose advice, drugs, etc after know all the information and decide base on his belief.” Or are we so traumatized by the bias, news we cannot make moral decisions anymore? God help us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.