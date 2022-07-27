Don’t just vent…VOTE!

Do you find yourself venting about our politics?
Make your voice heard by voting in the upcoming elections. The Fall Primary election is on August 9. In the primary, voters may only vote for candidates from one party. In the General Election on November 8. candidates from multiple parties face off. Voters may vote across party lines.
There are a few websites that voters will find to be helpful:
MyVote.wi.gov is the state “go to” site. Online voter registration ended on July 20, but you can find information about your clerk and polling place–and can request (and track) an absentee ballot.
BringIt.wi.gov offers information about accepted proof of residence (required for registration) and accepted photo IDs (required for voting). Did you know that you can get a free Wisconsin ID at the Department of Motor Vehicles?
VOTE411.org has information about candidate views and allows the voter to compare multiple candidates.
You can vote early with your municipal clerk (found on MyVote.wi.gov. Days and hours vary. Last day is Aug. 5. Ballots can still be requested, but should be delivered or mailed by August 1 to avoid delays.. Closer to the election, you can see what is on your ballot and track it. There are no drop boxes.
Finally, voters can register and/or vote on Election Day–August 9. Be sure to bring your photo ID!
Questions? Ask your clerk or call the Voter Helpline: 608-285-2141.
Wisconsin has made a great effort to make our elections secure. Now, do your part and be an informed voter!
