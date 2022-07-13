After the first several hearings from the January 6 Select Committee I am even more fearful for our democracy. Hearing former Trump conservative allies describe the disgraceful actions to block the peaceful transfer of power and overturn the results of a free and fair election was chilling. It was a planned coup that barely failed. To me, it meets the definition of treason, the crime of betraying one’s country, especially by attempting to overthrow the government.
The testimony of Judge J. Michael Luttig stands out because he is a leading conservative thinker and a giant in Republican legal circles.
Judge Luttig examined the danger to democracy and blamed Trump, his enablers, and the Republican Party that embraces the Big Lie and continues to plan to overturn any election in which voters choose a Democrat. Luttig further stated on National Public Radio: “The former president and his party are today a clear and present danger for American democracy”.
But the greatest danger is not the Trump cult but the complacency of good people who stand by and do nothing in the face of danger to our democracy, our freedoms, and our way of life. WAKE UP! Do something! Volunteer your time or donate some money to organizations fighting to save our democracy (Indivisible, Democratic Party). Then vote out the Republicans at both the National and State level. Otherwise, the light will go out and you, your children, and grandchildren will live in darkness under an authoritarian pro-Putin Republican Party. Your choice.
