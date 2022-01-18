In Western Wisconsin Health CEO Allison’s Page’s panic piece in the Dec. 29 issue titled a Dose of Reality, she made claims that tried to make it as if the world is ending and the cause is COVID and more to the point, the unvaccinated and COVID. She fills her piece with half-truths and panic porn propaganda. What she fails to mentions is the lack of beds are not because of the influx of COVID patients but rather the staff shortages caused by these tyrannical immoral vaccine mandates. As far as her data about the COVID numbers vaccinated versus unvaccinated; let me say at best I’m skeptical at worst I think she is being untruthful. In Germany 96% percent of hospitalized COVID cases are vaccinated. In the Netherlands the percentage is 87%. The percentages are similar in Indonesia. In the UK nearly 75% of COVID deaths were vaccinated. Rachel Walensky director of the CDC just finally admitted that 75% of COVID deaths have 4 co-morbidities. For the ignorant hospital CEO types that means that these people were unwell to begin with. Leanna Win the CNN medical correspondent finally admitted that cloth masks have no effect on the mitigation of the COVID virus. Not that I have faith in the CDC or CNN’s medical correspondent, I don’t, but I cite sources that leftists trust. The fact that masking is useless is something most people with common sense have known for almost two years.
In pushing her vaccine propaganda, she ignores the fact that dozens of vaccinated professional athletes have had heart attacks in recent weeks and studies show the risk of Myocarditis doubles after each mRNA jab. Even being grossly underreported the VAERS data on serious medical side effects is alarming, Yet Ms. Page keeps pushing vaccines. She and the board recently decreed that not only must all employees of Western Wisconsin Health must be vaccinated and have the booster.
To the hospital board of directors; what happened to Informed Consent and medical freedom? As a board that should be paramount in your minds but it’s not which is sad. It proves that you’re nothing more than a liberal activists posing as a hospital board members. If that’s the case; at least pretend to be a competent board, but I think that may be asking too much.
