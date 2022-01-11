Overall, I have been pleased with the changes/improvements that have been made in the Baldwin Bulletin.
When I think of reading a newspaper, I think about reading news. Most of the front page this week is pertinent.
However, I feel that “A DOSE OF REALITY,” written by Alison Page, which is buried on Page 5, is of importance to everyone in our area. Many of us can put names of people we know on those statistics. We can choose to ignore the information but it is reality.
Maybe something on the front page could have been moved to an inside page or postponed to this week.
Many of us still read newspapers and rely on our local papers to provide local “NEWS” whether we like that news or not.
