I read with interest the opinions of the Honorable and gentleladies Ms. Danielle Johnson and Ms. Lynn Goss in the January 26 issue of the Baldwin Bulletin.
I would paraphrase from Mr. Herman Melville: “I have no objection to any person’s politics, be it what it may, so long as that person does not kill or insult any other person, because that other person doesn’t believe it also. But when a woman’s politics becomes really frantic, when it is a positive torment to her, and in time makes this earth of ours an uncomfortable inn to lodge in, then I think it’s time to take that person aside and argue the point with her.”
It is a capital mistake to theorize before one has data. Insensibly, one begins to twist alleged facts to suit theories, instead of theories to suit facts.
As Mr. Vos was mentioned in the article, I am sure if the two gentleladies would came to make an appointment with The Honorable Robin Vos, Speaker of the Assembly (608-266-3387), Madison, Wisconsin, he would welcome and be honored to have such distinguished guests present their views on the issues that appear to be troubling them.
Speaking of alleged irregularities, perhaps the gentleladies can explain why the Nebraska-based Election Systems and Software Company (ES&S), which provided voting machines for the 2020 election, refuse to comply to a subpoena from Attorney Michael Gableman, who is leading the investigation into election fraud in Wisconsin.
Perhaps said company would be kind enough to inform the gentleladies of the anthology used for tabulation of votes. With said information, she could submit an amicus curiae brief to Attorney Gableman. I’m sure many Wisconsin residents would like an answer also.
