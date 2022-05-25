Last year I attended a Baldwin Village Board meeting because I caught wind that they were discussing something I had a strong opinion about. My opinion happened to be a strong negative opinion.
I attended the next month’s Board meeting as a follow-up. My righteous anger had ebbed a bit, so I was able to take in some of the other board business that day. I found it interesting and informative. I realized that staying up on what’s happening in our local government isn’t just for the times when I have a problem with it.
I have only missed a couple of meetings since. It’s easy to head over after work the second Wednesday of the month and I leave when I get either hungry, tired, or bored. I’ve learned a lot about what kind of business the Village Board takes care of. I’ve seen them deal with stressful moments and have a few laughs too. They work hard and I appreciate that these good people have stepped up to serve their community in this way. They deserve our gratitude.
I wish more people would attend local government meetings not only when they have a bone to pick but just for the heck of it. It’s nice to see democracy in action, even on a small level. I mean, seeing the Girl Scouts present and get approval for their trash cans in the park idea is worth the price of admission any day of the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.