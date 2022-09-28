Congressman Tom Tiffany tweeted after Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida flew dozens of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard: “Martha’s Vineyard couldn’t last 24 hours taking care of 50 illegal immigrants …”
This is what the people of Martha’s Vineyard did: They welcomed them. They comforted them. They fed them. They gave them shelter. They got free lawyers to help them with their cases. They arranged for the next step of their journey and gave them a warm sendoff.
Here’s what they didn’t do: They didn’t trick them into entering planes so they could be flown hundreds of miles away at the taxpayers’ expense. They didn’t dump them without telling the authorities they were coming – like you’d dump a dog on the side of the road. They didn’t treat them like animals. They didn’t use them as props in a sick political stunt.
The people of Martha’s Vineyard did what any Christian would do, as would the people of Wisconsin if these poor lost souls were left here. But Tiffany could only mock the good people of Martha’s Vineyard, and, by extension, he mocked us. That’s because to Tiffany the cruelty is the point.
Tom Tiffany has shown us who he is, while the residents of Martha’s Vineyard showed us who we can be if we turn away from the hate, racism, and division that’s become the lifeblood of the GOP.
Tiffany doesn’t represent who you are and what you believe in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.