I would like to thank the Baldwin-Woodville High School for putting on an excellent performance of the Newsies. Everything was great: the live orchestra, the set design, the choreography, and the individual performances of all the actresses and actors.
I can’t begin to imagine all of the work that went into this production, and everyone involved should be proud.
Thank you for providing this great experience to the Baldwin community!
