With the latest mandate from our esteemed Governor Evers, coupled with the draconian shutdowns of most private businesses in Minnesota, it’s apparent that these two - along with others - are determined to use this virus to keep us all under their thumbs and needing to rely on the benevolence of government for our very existence.
However, the only information that’s provided daily via MSM and local stations is negative; total numbers of tests, how many were positive, how many are in hospitals and how many deaths are recorded. What they never show is number of those tested positive who show little to no symptoms, how many who were tested positive that have recovered, how many are in the hospital only a very few days then recover at home and how many of those who died in long-term care facilities.
From the WI. DHS website, as of 11/29/20, a bit over 2.5 million tests had just under 385,000 test positive (about 7%) but 311,000+ of those have recovered! Deaths were 3307 total - less than one percent! Only 4.4% of all who tested positive were hospitalized and most for a short duration. We’re never told these because that would educate the citizens as to how these elected officials are merely using this virus as a rationale for control. Keeping up the fear factor is paramount for them.
Here in Wisconsin the GOP-led State Senate and various business associations have been successful in court to handcuff Governor Evers from inflicting even more damage on our citizens and businesses.
Across the border in Minnesota, Governor Walz’s latest edict may finally
Result in hundreds of family-owned businesses to either shutter their doors
Or declare bankruptcy, not to mention all their employees who depend on those businesses for their very livelihood. Merry Christmas, Governor.
I’m finally seeing some private business owners across the nation refusing to knuckle under and fight to stay open in defiance of these inane and arbitrary restrictions on free enterprise. Enough. Everybody must stand up and resist this form of tyranny.
Last, to the few who send anonymous post cards and envelops, they’re easily recognized and go immediately into the recycling bin – unread and unopened. Thanks for reading!
Lee Christianson
Baldwin, WI.
