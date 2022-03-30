What’s coming up this spring? Daffodils, tulips, and Election Day!
April 5 is your opportunity to cast your vote for county supervisors, school board members and local officials. In the coming years, the people we elect will be making important decisions that will affect your quality of life, the lives of our school children and how your local tax dollars are assessed and spent. Every election is important. Now more than ever, with democracy itself under attack, it is important that we use the power given to us as citizens to participate in our representative government by voting—every time, in every election.
You have many options for how and when you will vote in the April 5 election—in person, via mail-in absentee ballot, or by procuring an absentee ballot and personally delivering it to your polling place by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day. You can find your polling place and confirm your registration status at myvote.wi.gov. Here, you can also request your absentee ballot and learn about your options for submitting it. Don’t hesitate and don’t make excuses for not voting! Plan now for how you will exercise this sacred citizen right, a right that others in the world are literally dying to preserve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.