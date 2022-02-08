A few days ago our lovable and esteemed Governor Evers touted Wisconsin’s low unemployment rate as the lowest it’s been in history. Uh huh, right.
From “wispolitics.com,” the article said (and I quote) “the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) preliminary data showing the state’s unemployment rate declined to a record low of 2.8% in December 2021. ”
Here’s my question: If the unemployment rate is so low, can someone explain to me just why it is that virtually every business-owner is crying for workers? The answer I get from those very sources is that ‘no one wants to work.’. Further, a quick check of the Bureau of Labor’s own statistics regarding the state of Wisconsin shows the real unemployment (U-6) of about 7.3% (December 2021)..
Adding those who are able but refuse to work due to allegedly ‘free’ money from gov’t sources and the true unemployment rate is more likely in excess of 10%..
I don’t necessarily blame Evers. Every politician cherry-picks numbers that favor their party. But it would be nice if the MSM would do some checking on their own and actually report the truth. Truth - a novel concept that..
