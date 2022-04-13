This is response to Cheryl Maplethorpe’s Letter to the Editor that was published in the April 6th edition of the Baldwin Bulletin.
In her Letter to the Editor, she incorrectly criticizes Medicare Advantage, also known as Medicare Part C. The annoying Medicare ads you see on TV, often hosted by washed up celebrities who insist that you call a toll-free phone number and provide your ZIP code, are hawking Medicare Advantage plans.
Medicare enrollees, who are All-American citizens that are disabled and/or over age 65, have the option of opting for Medicare Advantage instead of Original Medicare.
Medicare Advantage is not new. It was established by Congress and signed into law by President Bush in 2003.It was initially created with the goals of reducing costs, improving choice, and enhancing quality of care.
First, a little history. Original Medicare consists of two parts: Part A and Part B. Part A is provided at no cost to Medicare clients. It’s a bit complicated to explain, but it covers inpatient hospitalization costs up to 60 days. Afterward, there are spendy out-of-pocket co-pays. Part B covers outpatient doctor care, ambulance fees, therapy, and medical equipment, like walkers, crutches, and braces and a $170.10 a month premium is automatically removed from each Medicare client’s Social Security benefit. In addition, there is a deductible with Part B and in 2022, Medicare clients pay $233 for the Part B deductible. After the deductible for the year is met, clients typically pay a copay of 20% of the Medicare-Approved Amount. Original Medicare clients usually obtain a Secondary Insurance Policy that pays for the 20% copay.
On the other hand, Medicare Advantage plans often incorporate additional benefits, including optional Part D medication coverage and extras such as dental and vision as well as additional supplemental benefits… things the Original Medicare does not cover.
For some clients, Medicare Advantage is more acceptable to them if they are healthier than most retirees and they don’t require many hospital or doctor visits. Also, if they are on fewer medications than most retirees, a Medicare Advantage plan with medication coverage may be much cheaper than Original Medicare.
As of Sept. 2021, there were nearly 28 million Americans enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans — more than 43% of all Medicare beneficiaries.
Enrollment in Medicare Advantage has been steadily growing since 2004, when only about 13% of Medicare beneficiaries were enrolled in Advantage plans.
I have a Medicare Advantage plan. I pay about 50% of what I would pay if I had an Original Medicare plan. My plan is managed by Health Partners, and it works just like having private insurance. When I visit a new doctor, I don’t give them my Medicare card… I give them my Health Partners card.
I also have a secondary gap insurance policy that pays any copays from hospital or doctor visits. To give you an idea how good my plan combination is, I just got a bill from Western Wisconsin Health… my primary clinic and hospital. The bill for all of 2022 so far is $3.
Here’s the bottom line. I don’t care if my retirement health care insurance comes from a private company or from the U.S. government. I’m just concerned about buying the cheapest, yet best, insurance from whoever costs the least.
