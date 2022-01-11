How would you like to live in a country where one political party controls all the levers of government, like in North Korea, China and Cuba, for example?
Republicans in the Wisconsin legislature are doing everything possible to create a state government ruled by a single party: the Republican Party. They are creating and manipulating rules and regulations to lock in their total control; in addition, they’ve drawn heavily gerrymandered voting maps to sway elections their way.
I’m a lifelong Democrat, so you might think that’s why I am angry about this power grab. But I believe that if Democrats were doing this, I’d be upset. I believe in a healthy, functioning democracy that all voters’ voices should be heard that all elections should start with a level playing field. I want my elected officials to reflect the will of the voters, not the will of a party that has consolidated power at every opportunity. The actions that Robin Vos, Devin LeMahieu, and other Republicans in the Wisconsin state legislature are taking to achieve total control of state government remind me of a dictatorship. That’s not the America I know and love.
If you want a representative democracy in the state of Wisconsin instead of one-party rule, please contact your state legislators to let them know. I have contacted mine, both Republicans, to ask why they are so afraid of a free and fair election! Also, please keep all the above in mind when you vote.
