Heading to the polls April 5, 2022? It’s local election time. We get to vote for our school board members, as well as our city council, town, and county board representatives. Our local elected officials do the hard work and make the decisions that affect our everyday lives. Who we elect to these positions matters. Who are you going to vote for?
Go to MyVote.WI.gov to find what’s on your ballots. But to be an informed voter, you need to dig a bit to be sure you know who you are voting for. These are nonpartisan elections, so voting along a party line is not an option.
Check this paper for information. Google the candidates to see what experience and background they have. Make your vote meaningful - know who you are voting for.
I invite you to be an informed voter- be sure to cast your ballot April 5!
