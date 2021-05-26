Grantsburg Baseball lost an icon last week. Virginia Ryan was a fixture at Pirate baseball games for parts of six decades. Virginia loved going to her sons’ and grandsons’ ballgames, and she enjoyed keeping her own scorebook, not only for personal records-but also to be an active part of each game. I’m glad she always pulled her lawn chair to the same spot because there was more than one occasion where I had to venture out of the dugout to clarify or correct the official scorebook, based on Virginia’s keen record keeping.
We tip our Pirate hats to the memory of Virginia and hope we can get some more moms and grandmas to follow in her footsteps.
(Editor’s note: Virginia had 6 sons play and at least 6 grandsons play over the years.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.