As September 4th comes around, I am reminded not only by facial, hand injury reminders of a terrible meeting with dangerous pavement rise in the sidewalk on l0th Avenue across from Kwik Trip, but by the healing expense of time and money. While walking as I prefer for exercise and stress reduction almost daily, I came down from Main Street turning toward my walk destination south toward Cedar Street when my eyes focused upon a railing with steps intruding onto the walkway. That forward focus missed the dangerous sidewalk rise in pavement where my shoe hit that awful rise, causing fall onto my hands, face, and knees, blood all over me and that unsafe sidewalk where I in a split second, hit hard.
That instant was the beginning of getting treatment for fall injuries, plus attending to Village of Baldwin personnel required to maintain safe sidewalk and streets for pedestrian use. Both ventures costly and time consuming to hope for recovery assist, one slow progress the other fast to ignore any and all responsibility for failure to maintain safety.
By October 4, 2019, I submitted the paperwork for recovery assist to the Village Hall of Baldwin, consisting of eleven correspondence attempts to get there. Realization of being ignored after showing up in person with undeniable injury seen, only to end up February 28, 2020 with a letter from Patty Schachtner, State Senator advising legal assist in place of officials paid to keep Village citizens free of dangerous events. Since that option had been considered and denied due to Village legal reps by several opinions, her letter ignored along with Village responsibility remedy quoted by Wisconsin vague statue cites. Self-enrichment via any recourse in citizen safety rules those officials with excuse of actual representation of duty for the citizens who pay them to serve. So walkways remain dangerous with gravel/sand, overhanging tree/bush foliage, cracks/rises/dips where sidewalks present, or no walkways for safe passage all over Baldwin for pedestrian peril. Shame on those officials.
Karma of like kind should greet each one taking their pay and benefits.
I’ve been walking in Baldwin for almost two years in all weather to realize what a danger that poses for being a non-sedentary senior among a few other seniors not using safe distancing or required face coverings adding to dangerous outcomes. Shame on those legions.
Joyce Cook, Baldwin, WI
