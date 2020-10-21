In New York City, more black babies are aborted than born alive. Planned Parenthood claims to be providing legitimate Healthcare Services for woman, but the Charlotte Lozier Institution found they provide 1% of the HIV and Pap test performed. Live Action called Planned Parenthood facilities and found 92 of 97 facilities admitted they do “no prenatal” at all but Planned Parenthood carries out approximately 40% of all abortions in this nation. Under oath Cecil Richards admitted this organization performs NO mammograms. Planned Parenthood could no longer deny what the CMP videos and former Planned Parenthood director and pro-life convert Abby Johnson revealed in 2011, the horrifying practices of selling off baby parts of the unborn babies it kills. When they couldn’t defend what was revealed in the CMP videos, they struck back challenging Daleiden’s motives, who was hit with 15 felony charges in California State Court in a criminal case initiated by then Attorney General Kamala Harris! The trial showed horrific evidence that a Planned Parenthood baby parts buyer sold the “beating hearts” and fully intact heads of innocent children killed in abortion. In 2017 Gallup found 71% of americans do not share the movement of abortion on demand. 64% of woman want abortion to be illegal in some or all circumstances. As of 2019 Gallup found 51% of women identifying themselves as pro-life.
Visit “Understanding the Times”, October 10th with Michelle Bachmann. Check out www.sbalist.org, you will be dumbfounded! Also Majorie Dannenfelser’s book Life is Winning!
Joan Malcein
Woodville
