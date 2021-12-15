The most depressing thing for a GI is to find out there is no mail for him or her and then see all their buddies sitting around reading their letters. The Christmas season is coming up fast and many of you are probably already out buying presents for your friends and relatives.
I ask, please take a moment to write a letter or mail a Christmas card with a few lines to a service person. It does wonders for a person to know someone at least cares.
Perhaps the Baldwin-Woodville schools could contact the Baldwin V.F.W. commander and have him get the names and A.P.O. mailing addresses and do a campaign of Christmas Cards to those who Stand the Wall – representing Duty – Honor and Country.
