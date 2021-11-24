Veterans Day has come and gone for another year. A day to be tucked away in a corner and forgotten for another year.
Let us have a present Military and Veterans remembrance every day of the year.
Those brave men and women that stand the wall do not do so just one day of the year. They are there so you and I can sleep in peace every night.
Maybe we could start remembering General Douglas MacArthur. He spoke words like Honor, Courage and Country without embarrassment.
I’ll paraphrase from the General:
“To all the soldiers, sailors, marines, airmen, and coastguards who in their service to America have departed to the Judgement Seat of God, I know not the dignity of your birth, but I do know the Glory of Your Death. You died unquestioning, uncomplaining, with faith in your hearts and hope on your lips that America will always go onto Victory.
“All public purposes, all public projects, all public needs, great or small will find others for their accomplishments, but you are the ones who are trained to fight; yours is the Profession of arms – the will to win, the sure knowledge that in War there is no substitute for victory; if you lose America will be destroyed. The very obsession of your service must be those three hallowed words – Duty, Honor and Country.
