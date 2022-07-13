I would like it to be known that recently the St. Croix Valley Beekeepers Club sponsored a bee and butterfly Habitat planting at the corner of US Highway 63 and County Highway N, or the Peace Lutheran Church property.
Also, the Baldwin Parks area located on 60th Street, south of the parking lot near the old dump site. It will take a couple of years to really develop. We are hoping it is the beginning of a lot more habitat planting in the area. Our bees, butterflies, song birds and more really need our help. Thank you to all who helped make this possible.
