Hello,
My name is Sam Niebeling, owner of Niebeling’s Photography, and I take a lot of pictures for this paper. Some of the readers will recognize my name as I have been doing this since January 2021. I want to give you some insight into why I do what I do. I have been allowed to do so much with this position that I hold. I have been made to feel like a part of all of the teams in so many ways. The feedback I have gotten from my photos is wonderful and I find that they are starting to pop up just about everywhere, which is really a cool thing to see. A good example of the feedback would be Brooke Klatt, saying that when she saw the volleyball photo, of their win over St. Croix Central, most recently featured in the Nov. 3 edition of the Baldwin Bulletin that it gave her goosebumps.
I have been graciously allowed to do what I do by the Baldwin-Woodville School District and I do thank them for allowing me to do what I do. At the end of the fall sports season, I did a fall sports print sale and was able to get orders for a total of 156 pictures that are going to multiple people as a way for them to remember their children(s) sports season. I have found that a photo captures a memory for a lot of people. Whether it was a celebratory shot of a game winning point or an action shot of football defending the ball; There are a lot of memories that I have been allowed to capture.
In terms of what’s next, winter Sports season is coming up quickly. I am swamped with my involvement in St. Croix Central’s play. Fusion Hockey, the co-op between Baldwin and River Falls, is in the works for this season as well as Blackhawk Hockey. For the rest of the sports, I have already been scheming for camera angles and ways to make photos ‘pop’ this year in terms of basketball. Wrestling is on the table too. I am looking forward to a winning and safe winter sports season and capturing moments that make for front page photos.
