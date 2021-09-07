Last Summer Ms. Page, CEO of Western Wisconsin Health patronizingly lectured us that racism is a public health crisis. Is it, has it been supplanted by COVID and all its variants? Can we as a society function with all these COVID infected racists roaming the streets of Baldwin?
I could possibly take Alison Page seriously if she had anything different or new to say about the latest strain of COVID, but she doesn’t. She simply parrots talking points that we have all heard from the mainstream media. Her last piece published in the Baldwin Bulletin was replete with standard falsehoods we find being blared to us by the panic merchants in the media. Real science, as opposed to the paid panic pundits on CNN or MSNBC or even FOX news, shows no proof of this Delta Variant being more deadly or dangerous than the first strain which had a survival rate of over 99%. There is no real scientific proof or even evidence that wearing masks is effective in any way for the mitigation of COVID. Quite to the contrary, studies are now confirming serious health issues with prolonged mask wearing, especially with children. Contrary to what Alison Page states, school age children should not mask up. The dangers from the inhalation of CO2, respiratory problems, bacterial infections, and a host of other health issues far outweigh the doubtful benefits of muzzling our children. The country of Ireland just recently, wisely made a decision not to force masks on its school children due to the negative health effects as well as strong negative impact on their educational, emotional and psychological development.
COVID or one of its variants will be with us forever, this virus is never going to go away and we had better shift our focus away from vaccines with questionable efficacy and other current measures that have not proven to help mitigate the transmission in the least, to therapeutic measures to assist in treating those who have caught or may catch it. I do agree with Ms. Page on one item. She stated, “Together, we can get on top of this pandemic if we follow the facts, forward.” We just need to know what the true facts are and discern between scientific fact and political propaganda.
