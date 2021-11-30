The trial in Kenosha is over and the legal and proper verdict was reached. Now the MSM’s liberal talking heads are exploding with rage at the outcome. They and our illustrious President blatantly defamed him over the last year, and even after this verdict they continue with their lies over and over again. These people are disgusting with their extremely divisive and racist narratives.
My guess is they’ll be retaining some high-power law firms, hoping to mitigate the enormous financial losses they could easily now be ordered to pay.
Kyle Rittenhouse could possibly end up in a position to buy one these networks, fire the lying, hate-filled left-wing mouthpieces that have slandered him and replace them with honest and fair journalists, difficult a task as that may be. Since a couple of these networks are already near rock bottom in viewership ratings, it should be rather easy to regain both profits and trust by reporting truthful and accurate news.
Next it’s almost certain there will be civil lawsuits filed by the families of the perpetrators for ‘wrongful death’ reasons. All three were convicted felons. I hope every law firm they approach refuses to take those cases. The verdict - whether they like it not - was exactly according to the laws of this state, period.
