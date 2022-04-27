I always vote, I believe it’s my civic duty, but this spring election taught me a new civics lesson. I intended to vote absentee I knew everything had to be done right or my ballot would be thrown out. But as I was filling it out, I felt increasingly ill.
We decided we needed to call for an ambulance. Turned out I needed surgery and an eight-day hospital stay.
My ballot was still lying on the table when I got home tethered to oxygen. I figured that I wouldn’t be able to vote, unable to make it to the polls. It was too late to mail the ballot to the town clerk’s office, and there were no longer any drop boxes.
I called my town clerk on Monday before the election to see if my husband could drop off my ballot. She said no and she could make no exceptions because people were scrutinizing her every move. She called me back and said something that stunned me.
She would come to my house, pick up my ballot, and deliver it to the town hall.
What an amazing public servant! Today so many people want to find fault with local officials. That’s so unfair. They work with minimal compensation, trying to make government work for all of us regardless of our political beliefs. We should be thanking them, not yelling at them. If we all cared as much about our local communities, they would be better places in which to live.
