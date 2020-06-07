With constant finger pointing, posturing, stating what one thinks the other is thinking, doing, saying in derogatory-demeaning-conjunction, does not emanate togetherness.
This form of disrespect for freedom of speech in fellow Americans by those representing America, new media slants, fellow citizens in repeated fashion is not “in this together”.
Speaking your own words pertaining to yourself, your own thoughts minus theoretical speculation is together with fellow human being honor and integrity. Anything less is counter-productive to any togetherness as in the news media several times a day since COVID-19 and the death of another person by those sworn to serve and protect citizens.
Open season on mass opposition to social-distancing, continued use of presenting a platform for those cells who burn, loot, destroy jobs and ability to carryout daily living should have been stopped by those paid to govern functionally, not left to continue mass chaos for days on end. This allowance does not employ togetherness, nor does it show respect for the death of a man. There is no dignity in allowing counter-productive behaviors. Where is the governing preparation for issues addressed in the past such occurrences? Inaction is no excuse for compliant receiving compensation, entitlements without functioning in that governing position to protect and serve Americans.
How long with that fleecing from the top of the governing pyramid down be in power to self-enrich at the expense of America? When will honor and integrity, respect for the people to be in togetherness? All levels must take responsibility for mass dysfunctional governing, mass statements that detract from Americans by other Americans living in peace. That must be the focus of togetherness coming too late or not at all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.