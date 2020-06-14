When there are no children left in substandard, temporary care wishing for adoption by true caretakers and not cast out into the world alone in the aftermath if no true caretakers, then and only then try to make choices for other people in judgements of their body and offspring.
Animals left to produce unwanted babies those babies are storied in rescue care waiting for good homes. Animals not placed are put to death. Abusive care by owners of those babies before storage in rescue care for the lucky, should not be happening. In reality, it is happening to unwanted babies. Animals not placed are put to death. Abusive care by owners of those babies before storage in rescue care for the lucky, should not be happening. In reality it is happening to unwanted babies.
When there are no babies left unwanted and/or abused, even then no one can demand, judge choices for other people. As what may or may not happen to another person’s body is that person’s decision for their own judgement reasoning. Bullying in attempt to choose for everyone is unAmerican denial of freedom we stand for. Stop judgement of other’s freedom choices. Be full American in freedoms granted here, freedom of choice. Bleed for those living babies, choice or no choice in conception options that may be abused in substandard care, or worse. Take on that cross support option.
