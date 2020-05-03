Tom Tiffany is no friend of local control. He twice introduced bills to take away a town’s right to have any say whatsoever in frac sand mining. He wanted to take away local control and give it to the state government in Madison. (Note that there are no frac sand mines in his backyard threatening the roads, clean air and beautiful water around Minocqua.)
When frac sand mining was at its peak and most controversial, Oct. 22, 2013, Tom Tiffany introduced 2013 Senate Bill 349. When that failed, he tried again Feb. 26, 2014, and introduced 2013 Senate Bill 632. That bill also failed. Both bills were intended to eliminate local control over all decisions related to frac sand mining.
Both of these were introduced even though in 2012 the Wisconsin Supreme Court, in the case of Zwiefelhofer v. Town of Cooks Valley, had unanimously stated that local towns did indeed have the right to local control over such things as air and water quality, and to protect their local roads from the heavy mining trucks and equipment used in frac sand mining. Imagine a state senator telling you that you have no say in what happens to your town roads? You have no right to protect your local quality of life? What will he do with that condescending attitude if he gets to Washington DC?
