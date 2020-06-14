The recent Letter to the Editor on 5/29/20, “How about saving lives”, by Carol Van Someren is so true. It is inconceivable that during this COVID “restrictions save lives” time that Planned Parenthood continues to get hundreds of thousands of our tax dollars to abort/kill babies with no restrictions. I stand with you.
Also thank you, to Minnard Hojem for his recent letter to the Editor on 5/29/20, “Is God Trying to Tell us something?” Certainly agree that our nation must repent (2Chronicles 7:14), must pray and must seek the Lord for his guidance and direction at this critical and unstable time. As President Ronald Reagan stated, “If we ever forget that we are one nation under God, then we will be a nation gone under.”
