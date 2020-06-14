So now the so-called experts are finally and openly admitting that the crippling shutdowns were, in their words, unnecessary. Well, duh! Tell me something we don’t know! The original ‘models’ used to forecast the dire consequences of not closing businesses and preventing the free movement of US citizens guaranteed in the Bill of Rights were so full of wild guesses and false information that their essential value is about the same as freshly used toilet paper..
But avoiding human casualties or overloading hospitals was not the real intent of the shutdown. It never was. The real intent was to thoroughly cripple the economy by destroying small businesses, ruining citizens financially and raising unemployment numbers to astronomical heights so as to harm Trump’s probability of reelection by turning his followers against him.
The left has realized their virus scare threat has been virtually debunked so they, along with Antifa terrorists have switched to the George Floyd debacle - using it as the next golden opportunity to create chaos, physically destroy urban shopping areas, overpower the police and terrify innocent citizens. A few states are even considering defunding their police departments!! When there’s no police and someone is robbed, broken into or gets assaulted, who will they call? Ghostbusters? Stupidity, apparently, knows no limits when it comes to the elected leftists in government.
They are absolutely ruthless in their tactics, goals and efforts to oust Trump from the presidency and they care not one whit about the actual people they’re destroying in their efforts to achieve that end. We must all remember this come the November elections, and vote accordingly. Only by removing these so-called ‘progressive’ officials will we regain some semblance of our original constitutional republic, thereby driving home the fact that those who remain work for us!
