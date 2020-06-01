Is God trying to tell us something?
“Nearly two-thirds of American believers of all faiths think the coronavirus pandemic is a message from God to humanity to “change how it lives” according to a new poll. Many times, when things are not going good in America, believers go to the scripture in 2 Chronicles 7:14. We are all familiar with that Scripture. I would ask you to go to that same scripture, only start with verse 12 and read through verse 22, the end of that chapter. Then go to Numbers Chapter 16 and read the whole chapter. Notice what happened to Korah and his whole family and all that belonged to him! Why did it happen? He came against God’s Anointed, Moses, and it didn’t end well for him! Galatians 6:7 says, “Do not be deceived, God is not mocked; for whatever a man sows that he will also reap” What has America been sowing?
Liberal indoctrination in our schools and universities, kicking God out of our everyday lives, millions of aborted babies, God has been very good to our Nation in the past three years in giving us a President who loves America and has done a wonderful job of bringing blessing after blessing back in so many ways. In all of this, he has had to fight the liberal Democrats every single day, who have done nothing for the people, but only try to harass the President and his staff and lie, lie and lie 24/7 for almost four years now!
I am 85 years old and have been in a Thursday morning Men’s Bible Study for 42 years. My dear wife of 67 years died in January this year after a short stay in the Care Center. I really miss her! I would like my children and grandchildren to grow up in the ‘same America I did.
So PLEASE, pray for our nation and be sure to vote in November! We cannot let the liberal left take over our nation or we will be a ‘Social Third World Country!” Hebrews 13; 8 says; “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever” If that is correct, the Korah incident could happen today also!! Think about that!! Josh 24;15 “as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord!”
2 Chronicles 7; 12-22 is exactly where our Nation is today! Sitting on the fence is no longer an option!!
